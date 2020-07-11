Out and About 11

Hydro Majestic
The Hydro Majestic Hotel is located in Medlow Bath, New South Wales. The hotel is located on a clifftop overlooking the Megalong Valley.
The hotel is heritage listed and is notable for its unusual mix of architectural styles, including Art Deco and Edwardian. One key feature is the Casino dome (pictured). The dome was bought from Chicago and shipped to Australia.
