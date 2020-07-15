Sign up
Photo 1171
Get Pushed 416 - 1
Charlotte challenged me to "think creatively and take a photo that is purposely out of focus!"
Not sure if I have hit the mark......
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Annie D
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Tags
get-pushed-416
