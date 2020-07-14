Spirited Away

I honour the place in you in which the entire universe dwells. I honour the place in you which is of love, of truth and of peace. When you are in that place in you and I am in that place in me, we are one.
“Eternity will not be nor has it been, it is.
Spirit is the we that is I or the I that is we.”
― Hegel
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
I have...