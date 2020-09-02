Previous
Get Pushed 433 - Anna Atkins's cyanotypes - Wollemi Pine by annied
Get Pushed 433 - Anna Atkins's cyanotypes - Wollemi Pine

Kali's challenge - if you have time and sunshine to play with this week how about trying anthotypes? If that seems too time consuming process an image of leaves to look like the cyanotypes of Anna Atkins https://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/anna-atkins-cyanotypes-the-first-book-of-photographs.html
It took me a while to sort out the colouring - it's still not right - I have a couple more to play with. Trouble is I can't remember where I even started with this one hahaha

The Wollemi Pine is one of the world's oldest and rarest tree species belonging to a 200 million-year-old plant family. It was known from fossil records and presumed extinct until it was discovered in 1994 by a bushwalker in the Wollemi National Park just outside Australia's largest city, Sydney. Dubbed the botanical find of the century, the Wollemi Pine is now the focus of extensive research to conserve this ancient species.
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Louise & Ken ace
That's Gorgeous!!!
Perfect use for cyanotype!
September 5th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@kali66 1st attempt :)
September 5th, 2020  
kali ace
nicely done Annie and interesting about the plant as well .
September 5th, 2020  
