Get Pushed 433 - Anna Atkins's cyanotypes - Wollemi Pine
Kali's challenge - if you have time and sunshine to play with this week how about trying anthotypes? If that seems too time consuming process an image of leaves to look like the cyanotypes of Anna Atkins https://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/anna-atkins-cyanotypes-the-first-book-of-photographs.html
It took me a while to sort out the colouring - it's still not right - I have a couple more to play with. Trouble is I can't remember where I even started with this one hahaha
The Wollemi Pine is one of the world's oldest and rarest tree species belonging to a 200 million-year-old plant family. It was known from fossil records and presumed extinct until it was discovered in 1994 by a bushwalker in the Wollemi National Park just outside Australia's largest city, Sydney. Dubbed the botanical find of the century, the Wollemi Pine is now the focus of extensive research to conserve this ancient species.
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
I have...
Perfect use for cyanotype!