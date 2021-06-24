Previous
Next
Get Pushed 465 - 2 by annied
Photo 1297

Get Pushed 465 - 2

Anne's challenge was to take a birds eye shot - a subject of your choice. Have fun!
I zoomed in from the top of Blackheath Lookout. I was lucky this opportunity presented itself for a wonderful birds eye view of the Megalong Valley below.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
355% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Great shot, it looks like a model village.
June 27th, 2021  
Anne ace
Brilliant! What a great birds eye view Annie
June 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise