Photo 1297
Get Pushed 465 - 2
Anne's challenge was to take a birds eye shot - a subject of your choice. Have fun!
I zoomed in from the top of Blackheath Lookout. I was lucky this opportunity presented itself for a wonderful birds eye view of the Megalong Valley below.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
2
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
5512
photos
210
followers
152
following
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Tags
landscape-39
,
get-pushed-465
Babs
ace
Great shot, it looks like a model village.
June 27th, 2021
Anne
ace
Brilliant! What a great birds eye view Annie
June 27th, 2021
