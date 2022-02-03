Get Pushed 497 - 80's Music

Jada challenged me to draw inspiration from 80's music.

I love 80's music - in particular the Aussie pub rock scene. Throughout the late 70's and 80's we spent every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night in one Sydney pub or another rocking away to INXS, Cold Chisel, The Radiators, Midnight Oil, Australian Crawl, Divinyls, Men at Work, The Angels, AC/DC to name but a few. It was a great way to see your favourite bands close up and it didn't cost an arm and a leg. It was crowded, loud, smokey and involved a fair amount of alcohol. You would usually wake up the next morning with a hangover and ringing ears. It was the best of times - I would go back there in a minute!