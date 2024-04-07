Sign up
Previous
Photo 1531
Get Pushed 609
Jackie challenged me to depict the word "diligent"
- quietly and steadily persevering especially in detail or exactness.
- works hard in a careful and thorough way
For me spiders are the poster girls of diligence.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
2
1
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6769
photos
184
followers
123
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-609
Annie D
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
hope this meets the challenge :)
April 7th, 2024
Aydyn
ace
Very nice!
April 7th, 2024
