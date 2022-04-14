Previous
tag-2 by annied
Photo 1341

tag-2

My tags for the challenge are Flash of Red and leaves....I couldn't decide which one I preferred so you get both :)

other one here - https://365project.org/annied/the-ones-i-left/2022-04-13
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Annie D

I like how the little leaf seems to be reaching out to touch its red neighbor. Fav!
April 16th, 2022  
