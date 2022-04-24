Sign up
Photo 1343
Get Pushed 508-2
Wendy's challenge for the week is to do an abstract using glass in some way.
I used windows as the glass.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
5770
photos
199
followers
145
following
Tags
get-pushed-508
Annie D
ace
@farmreporter
for your challenge :)
April 24th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
I just love these colours
April 24th, 2022
