Photo 1401
OWO - 1 Halloween
Joining Vicki in ONE WEEK ONLY -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47213/one-week-only-%E2%80%93-almost-post-pandemic-edition
This image has it's basis in a LensBaby shot because I was having a play as for November in my Fun with Themes album I am pulling out the LB again.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6081
photos
191
followers
132
following
Tags
owo-5
Diana
ace
Wonderful shapes and tones!
October 31st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You both have lens baby's so its informative to learn what you can do!
October 31st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wo whòò ...very spooky..... full of shapes ,shadows and mystery in wonderful colour tones. Such a fantastic abstract .... huge fav
October 31st, 2022
Annie D
ace
@beryl
thanks Beryl! When I saw it I thought it looked spooky and then added a texture to complete the feel :)
October 31st, 2022
