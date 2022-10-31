Previous
OWO - 1 Halloween by annied
Photo 1401

OWO - 1 Halloween

Joining Vicki in ONE WEEK ONLY - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47213/one-week-only-%E2%80%93-almost-post-pandemic-edition
This image has it's basis in a LensBaby shot because I was having a play as for November in my Fun with Themes album I am pulling out the LB again.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful shapes and tones!
October 31st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You both have lens baby's so its informative to learn what you can do!
October 31st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wo whòò ...very spooky..... full of shapes ,shadows and mystery in wonderful colour tones. Such a fantastic abstract .... huge fav
October 31st, 2022  
Annie D ace
@beryl thanks Beryl! When I saw it I thought it looked spooky and then added a texture to complete the feel :)
October 31st, 2022  
