Photo 1438
Get Pushed 555
My challenge from Andreas was music.
I was planning on going to a festival over the weekend but didn't get there. While out and about I did take a couple of images of the metro wires as they reminded me of musical stave.
I added a bit of faff.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
Annie D
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
get-pushed-555
Annie D
ace
@bournesnapper
for your challenge
March 26th, 2023
