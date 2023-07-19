Sign up
Photo 1474
Get Pushed 572 - Dietes
April's challenge I'm going to challenge you to do something super, super basic - I'd like to see a single flower, black and white or color, with no post processing.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
2
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6467
photos
187
followers
129
following
403% complete
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1478
1479
1472
1480
1473
1481
1482
1474
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
19th July 2023 5:06pm
Tags
get-pushed-572
Annie D
ace
@sakkasie
for your challenge
July 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shapes and tones.
July 20th, 2023
