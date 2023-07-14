Previous
Get Pushed 571 - 2 by annied
Photo 1473

Get Pushed 571 - 2

For your Get Pushed challenge what do you think of creating a landscape / seascape using whatever materials you want or have access to? You could use leaves, moss, twigs etc or any scraps of paper or cloth or food to make a landscape and photograph it. Or you could take close up photos of a landscape / seascape and combine them into a landscape like David Hockney did.
I chose to use Hockney's paintings as an inspiration. I chose one of my images to start with and the patchwork is a combination of ones found on the web and from my images. I was going for an Australian theme to match the image of Lake Burragorang.
This image is the previous one overlaid with the original image and faffed a tad...I couldn't decide which one I liked best.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
403% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Newbank Lass
I really like this one Annie.
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise