Get Pushed 571 - 2

For your Get Pushed challenge what do you think of creating a landscape / seascape using whatever materials you want or have access to? You could use leaves, moss, twigs etc or any scraps of paper or cloth or food to make a landscape and photograph it. Or you could take close up photos of a landscape / seascape and combine them into a landscape like David Hockney did.

I chose to use Hockney's paintings as an inspiration. I chose one of my images to start with and the patchwork is a combination of ones found on the web and from my images. I was going for an Australian theme to match the image of Lake Burragorang.

This image is the previous one overlaid with the original image and faffed a tad...I couldn't decide which one I liked best.