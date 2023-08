Get Pushed 574

Laura's challenge - For your Get Pushed challenge what do you think of the Street Art challenge as you will probably still be able to do it in your Out and About series?

I do love street art and have a lot of it from all over the place but have been into the bush and walking tracks of late.

I did manage to snap this image while out and about and have another from a walk too if I get it together in time hahaha