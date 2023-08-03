Get Pushed 574 - 2

Laura's challenge - For your Get Pushed challenge what do you think of the Street Art challenge as you will probably still be able to do it in your Out and About series?

I do love street art and have a lot of it from all over the place but have been into the bush and walking tracks of late.

One of our walks led us to the Loyalty Road Flood Retarding Basin – North Rocks, NSW.

Also known as the Northmead Dam and now part of Bidjigal Reserve, this project created the largest flood basin in NSW and successfully integrated flood mitigation and environmental objectives.

Another I didn't know it was there even though it is literally two suburbs away.

While I don't agree with most forms of graffiti I don't mind certain forms of tagging. Not the thin scribble that taggers hastily scrawl all over things but the tags that have colour and design and some artistic appeal often brighten up an otherwise dull space.

The graffiti covering the 30m high basin wall is a combination of scrawl and creative tagging - mostly creative and colourful and it does add another dimension to the feel of the space. I am concerned about the effects the spray paints may have on the waterway and wildlife.