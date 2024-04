Get Pushed 608 - "energy - a lack of"

Kathy's challenge was How about a photo that portrays energy....it was a very busy week leading up to and over Easter - so I have gone with......"energy - a lack of"



after much shopping, cooking, running about, eating and drinking there wasn't much energy left so an easy chuck it all in a pot and let it cook vegetable and ham soup followed by feet up!

No energy left