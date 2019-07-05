Previous
Taronga - Regent Bowerbird by annied
Photo 418

Taronga - Regent Bowerbird

THE REGENT BOWERBIRD (Sericulus chrysocephalus) is not only incredibly beautiful and intelligent, but the species has given rise to one of the rarest birds in Australia – a hybrid of the regent and satin species, which has only ever been photographed twice.

Endemic to Australia, the regent bowerbird is found throughout the rainforests and leafy coasts of eastern Australia, all the way up in central Queensland, and down into New South Wales.
5th July 2019 5th Jul 19

Annie D

Photo Details

