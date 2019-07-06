Sign up
Photo 419
Forest Kingfisher
The Forest Kingfisher (Todiramphus macleayii) - also known as the Macleay's or Blue Kingfisher - are found in Indonesia, New Guinea and coastal eastern and northern Australia.
These predominantly blue and white birds hunt invertebrates, small frogs and lizards.
6th July 2019
6th Jul 19
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
This is superb! It has a magical quality. FAV!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
August 25th, 2020
