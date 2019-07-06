Previous
Next
Forest Kingfisher by annied
Photo 419

Forest Kingfisher

The Forest Kingfisher (Todiramphus macleayii) - also known as the Macleay's or Blue Kingfisher - are found in Indonesia, New Guinea and coastal eastern and northern Australia.

These predominantly blue and white birds hunt invertebrates, small frogs and lizards.
6th July 2019 6th Jul 19

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
This is superb! It has a magical quality. FAV!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
August 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise