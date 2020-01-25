Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 502
singular view
a group of architecture students is brought to the village each year to engage with the Rural. We got the opportunity to go and engage with them. Have never been in this barn before.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria, UK - the English Lake District - UNESCO World Heritage Site. Previously from Staffordshire. Following ex-ShutterCal-ers to...
2220
photos
56
followers
35
following
137% complete
View this month »
495
496
497
498
499
500
501
502
Latest from all albums
419
500
420
181
501
502
1
421
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018 and 2019 - and 2020
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
25th January 2020 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
barn
Lesley
ace
I love scenes like this. Very nice.
January 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close