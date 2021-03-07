Sign up
Photo 645
Kentmere Road
didn't go far - out and back on three roads, turning where the hills start - onward and ... upward!
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
7th March 2021 12:40pm
Tags
road
trees
wall
Lin
ace
Lovely leading lines
March 7th, 2021
