Photo 829
it's autumn out there!
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4550
photos
52
followers
11
following
227% complete
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
221
659
660
222
828
223
829
224
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
19th October 2022 4:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
roofs
,
rooves
JackieR
ace
Hmmmm, winter next then!
October 19th, 2022
