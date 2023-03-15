Sign up
Photo 882
google doodle muddle
I thought the Google Doodle (which I saw small at first) suggested it was International Garlic Day - so I dutifully photoed my garlic.
-
I was wrong!
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
So what day was it? Good looking garlic.
March 15th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
adobo - let me check - yes, adobo - a Filipino meat dish (for some reason!)
March 15th, 2023
narayani
ace
@anniesue
how weird! Adobo Day? I’ve heard Jaimie talk about this - very popular apparently.
March 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lol, It's a good head of garlic anyway!
March 15th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
there is an explanation as to why - I'll read it tomorrow :-)
March 15th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@corinnec
I only bought it yesterday - probably what made me read the picture with emphasis on just one of the things!
March 15th, 2023
