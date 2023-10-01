Previous
wind sculpture by anniesue
Photo 997

wind sculpture

at Bowber Head Farm - artist Dan Fox - commissioned by Cumbria Wildlife Trust.

-

one of four on the hill - and also an Aeolian Harp attached to a kettledrum by the bank barn
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wonder if they got what they expected??
October 1st, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond there was wind - so that was a good start!
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise