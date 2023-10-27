Sign up
Previous
Photo 1009
if you don't like this light ...
there will be another one along in a moment! ;-)
-
10.02am and 10.08am
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5323
photos
51
followers
17
following
276% complete
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1005
1006
1007
763
1008
465
764
1009
Tags
light
,
reflection
,
trees
,
autumn
,
boat
,
lake
,
island
Peter
ace
Both images nicely captured Annie-Sue, after all photography is all about capturing light, well done:)
October 27th, 2023
