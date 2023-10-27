Previous
if you don't like this light ... by anniesue
if you don't like this light ...

there will be another one along in a moment! ;-)

10.02am and 10.08am
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Peter ace
Both images nicely captured Annie-Sue, after all photography is all about capturing light, well done:)
October 27th, 2023  
