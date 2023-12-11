Previous
forgot by anniesue
Photo 1040

forgot

because I might know Santa, I was going to go out - luckily his loud music alerted me, and while one camera's card was in the PC, I managed to grab a shot with the other one. No lolly for me!
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Fab fun groovy Santa!
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise