well that castle's defences crumbled quite quickly! by anniesue
Photo 1058

well that castle's defences crumbled quite quickly!

eating my King Charles III coronation shortbread, which is out of date soon - then it'll be back to remaining Christmas goodies :-)
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
JackieR ace
Best by dates so last year!!!
January 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks delicious 😊
January 9th, 2024  
