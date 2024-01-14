Sign up
Photo 1063
lunch at the pub
dessert at home
these are homegrown gooseberries that I was saving for my family at Christmas.
I forgot!
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5492
photos
52
followers
19
following
291% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
14th January 2024 2:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
hat
bowl
spoon
ice cream
icecream
newspaper
!
vanilla
trousers
meringue
gooseberries
Beverley
ace
Delish 😋
Beautiful vintage plate
January 14th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Looks delicious
January 14th, 2024
Beautiful vintage plate