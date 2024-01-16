Previous
snow today by anniesue
snow today

went on the "over the top" path - haven't done it for a while because of my knee - not sure it was the best day to choose ... still, it was these pics I wanted!
16th January 2024

Annie-Sue

Lesley ace
Well worth it. Hope the knee held out!
January 16th, 2024  
