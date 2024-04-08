Previous
new lot of lambs by anniesue
Photo 1107

new lot of lambs

the first lot might be old enough to go onto the hill now

a second lot are in a different field

this field hasn't really had much respite, but the grass cover is good - and if my tulips are anything to go by, there should be some good, nutritious growth going on

single 87 and twin 88s
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise