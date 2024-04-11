Sign up
Previous
Photo 1109
another lamb
and more
I went out to look for the "89" twins, for various reasons, but they weren't immediately identifiable - don't know who this is
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
5785
photos
58
followers
23
following
303% complete
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1108
67
609
68
489
1109
69
495
Views
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
11th April 2024 5:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
grass
,
field
,
puddle
,
sheep
,
lamb
,
ewe
