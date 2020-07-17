Previous
Went to Town by anniesue
Went to Town

I'm quite clear that "people" should only go into one shop per day - so I went into the building society, the pound shop, the wholefood shop, Superdrug, the bank and Marks and Spencer
17th July 2020

Annie-Sue

