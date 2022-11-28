Previous
Really? by anniesue
Photo 556

Really?

though I suppose if "we" don't make things from scratch, we can't expect any better. Haven't candied peel or made mincemeat for years. Is the flour one buys also fortified? Coriander?? Caraway???!!!
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Annie-Sue

JackieR ace
I just bung in mixed spice, will check what spices that includes!!!
November 28th, 2022  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond and is "barley malt extract" marmite?!?!
November 28th, 2022  
