behaviours by anniesue
Photo 563

behaviours

you've seen gulls pattering on the ground, right? Well this was doing similar: paddling on the lake bed to stir up 'worms', etc - looked a successful technique - which I'm fairly sure I haven't seen previously.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Annie-Sue

