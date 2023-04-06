Sign up
Photo 569
morning reflection
not that I needed it, what with it being sunny for shadows
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Tags
30-shots2023
Peter
ace
Lovely reflected light and colours Annie-Sue:)
April 6th, 2023
