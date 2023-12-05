Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 597
one of these snow-shovellers is a colleague ...
one of them is not!
-
I suppose it may be someone who has absolutely no chance of ever shovelling snow again - when they're back home in the warm. I'm surprised, though, that his family wasn't taking photos ;-)
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5409
photos
51
followers
16
following
163% complete
View this month »
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
Latest from all albums
160
1033
1034
161
162
1035
1036
597
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
5th December 2023 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
can we sell this as an attraction?!
narayani
ace
I’m surprised too!
December 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
I remember shovelling snow on our drive when we lived in the UK. That is a job I don't miss.
December 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close