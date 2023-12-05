Previous
one of these snow-shovellers is a colleague ...

one of them is not!

-

I suppose it may be someone who has absolutely no chance of ever shovelling snow again - when they're back home in the warm. I'm surprised, though, that his family wasn't taking photos ;-)
5th December 2023

narayani ace
I’m surprised too!
December 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
I remember shovelling snow on our drive when we lived in the UK. That is a job I don't miss.
December 5th, 2023  
