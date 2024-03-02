Sign up
Photo 607
quite liked this
but then I quite liked this ...
and then I quite liked this!
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
snow
,
boats
,
man
,
board
,
lake
,
hills
,
montage
,
swans
,
hover
Corinne C
ace
Lol, They are all great images, I agree!
March 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
I like them all too. The top left is my favourite though.
There looks as though there is a bit of flirting going on on the bottom right.
March 2nd, 2024
Peter
ace
Each image beautifully captured wonderful reflected light and colours Annie-Sue:)
March 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Top left definitely the best
March 2nd, 2024
