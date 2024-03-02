Previous
quite liked this by anniesue
Photo 607

quite liked this

but then I quite liked this ...

and then I quite liked this!
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
166% complete

Corinne C ace
Lol, They are all great images, I agree!
March 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
I like them all too. The top left is my favourite though.

There looks as though there is a bit of flirting going on on the bottom right.
March 2nd, 2024  
Peter ace
Each image beautifully captured wonderful reflected light and colours Annie-Sue:)
March 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Top left definitely the best
March 2nd, 2024  
