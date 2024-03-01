Sign up
Photo 606
the Lindt dragon
I had no idea this existed - and an utter coincidence that it should appear today on St David's Day, as a colleague bought me the chocolate bar as a treat
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
dragon
,
lindt
,
yoftd
