Previous
Photo 605
sparkly thing
it just shows how conditions have to be right. I was picking up bits of other people's rubbish, leaning down, with (I think) the door open, which cast a shaft of sunlight and there this was.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
DSC-WX350
29th February 2024 10:54am
Tags
angel
Peter
ace
Clearly manage to capture a sparkling abstract Annie-Sue, well done:)
February 29th, 2024
