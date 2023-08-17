Sign up
Previous
Photo 742
Finally!
After my friend and another colleague, I was next in line to get a king coin!
They are very few and far between up here in the blighted north!
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
5214
photos
51
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Other things
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
17th August 2023 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
king
,
coin
,
piece
,
charles
,
iii
,
50p
Peter
ace
Well spotted and captured Annie-Sue I've not seen one yet:)
August 17th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Ooh have not seen one!
August 17th, 2023
