Previous
Photo 746
went to Sedbergh Sheep Fest
on the right day!
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
knitting
,
wolf
,
tongue
,
sheep
,
wool
JackieR
ace
Fabulous scarecrow sheep. Any rabbits?
August 27th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
August 27th, 2023
