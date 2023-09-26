Sign up
Photo 753
well of course I'm not going to use it!
it's sitting on top of a broken tap!
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5280
photos
50
followers
17
following
206% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Other things
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
26th September 2023 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper cup
Desi
LOL. I guess some people might attempt to use it unless there is an instruction to the contrary. From the labels and signs we see more and more commonly these days there appears to be a strange lack of commonsense.
September 26th, 2023
