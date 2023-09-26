Previous
well of course I'm not going to use it! by anniesue
Photo 753

well of course I'm not going to use it!

it's sitting on top of a broken tap!
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
LOL. I guess some people might attempt to use it unless there is an instruction to the contrary. From the labels and signs we see more and more commonly these days there appears to be a strange lack of commonsense.
September 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise