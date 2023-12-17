Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 782
lucky shot!
I recognise that not everybody would be thrilled with a muck-spreader in the field - but then they're not me! ;-)) And what's even better is that this hasty shot is so well framed* *relatively speaking!!
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5436
photos
53
followers
18
following
214% complete
View this month »
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
Latest from all albums
1041
601
169
170
1042
1043
472
782
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Other things
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
17th December 2023 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tractor
,
muck
Lesley
ace
It’s excellent. You must have had that camera very close.
December 17th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
I generally take a "what's the weather like today?" shot when I sit up in bed, so the camera's there - and then I heard a sound!!
December 17th, 2023
Peter
ace
Beautifully time, framed and captured Annie-Sue:)
December 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close