lucky shot! by anniesue
lucky shot!

I recognise that not everybody would be thrilled with a muck-spreader in the field - but then they're not me! ;-)) And what's even better is that this hasty shot is so well framed* *relatively speaking!!
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Lesley ace
It’s excellent. You must have had that camera very close.
December 17th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@tinley23 I generally take a "what's the weather like today?" shot when I sit up in bed, so the camera's there - and then I heard a sound!!
December 17th, 2023  
Peter ace
Beautifully time, framed and captured Annie-Sue:)
December 17th, 2023  
