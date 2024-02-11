Sign up
Photo 812
I know I'll have dragons
because I read fantasy - but for one to be right on top of the box of books I lifted out to consider sending to the table-top sale is bizarre!
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
5587
photos
57
followers
24
following
222% complete
Album
Other things
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
11th February 2024 3:28pm
Tags
book
,
dragon
,
yoftd
Casablanca
ace
I love fantasy genre too. Did you part with this dragon tale?
February 11th, 2024
