I know I'll have dragons by anniesue
I know I'll have dragons

because I read fantasy - but for one to be right on top of the box of books I lifted out to consider sending to the table-top sale is bizarre!
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Casablanca ace
I love fantasy genre too. Did you part with this dragon tale?
February 11th, 2024  
