Previous
Guess what? by anniesue
Photo 855

Guess what?

the "No Entry" sign doesn't actually apply to these two Narcissists!
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
But I bet they think the photo was worth it.
The backpack perched on the pole doesn't look like a good idea. A gust of wind and it will be in the water.
June 30th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@onewing but nothing bad could happen to them!! However, if I had my way ... ...
July 1st, 2024  
narayani ace
Tossers
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise