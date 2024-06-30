Sign up
Photo 855
Guess what?
the "No Entry" sign doesn't actually apply to these two Narcissists!
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
234% complete
View this month »
7
3
Other things
DSC-WX350
30th June 2024 3:16pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
red
,
boat
,
lake
,
sail
,
jetty
,
windermere
,
look at me! i'm important!
Babs
ace
But I bet they think the photo was worth it.
The backpack perched on the pole doesn't look like a good idea. A gust of wind and it will be in the water.
June 30th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@onewing
but nothing bad could happen to them!! However, if I had my way ... ...
July 1st, 2024
narayani
ace
Tossers
July 1st, 2024
