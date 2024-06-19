Sign up
Photo 851
I do like a Chinook
for one thing, you can hear them coming!
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
2
3
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Other things
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
19th June 2024 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chinook
Mark St Clair
ace
and they are rough to ride! I've had too many trips on them
June 19th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@frodob
workhorse - no mod cons! :-)
June 19th, 2024
