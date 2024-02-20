Previous
from a Christmas '22 catalogue I'm just throwing away by anniesue
from a Christmas '22 catalogue I'm just throwing away

he's lovely - but at £190 he had to stay where he was!
Annie-Sue


@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Lesley
A nice little 15% off there though to tempt you…
February 20th, 2024  
Annie-Sue
@tinley23 I could have afforded the 15% bit!! :-)
February 20th, 2024  
Desi
Wow that is pricey! Is that real gold leaf painted onto him? (Personally I wouldn't want him in my home)
February 20th, 2024  
Annie-Sue
@seacreature can give you no more info - the waste paper basket is empty! He's obviously upmarket - but at the same time there would be no limit on how many they'd sell - and yes, not to everyone's taste.
February 20th, 2024  
