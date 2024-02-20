Sign up
209 / 365
from a Christmas '22 catalogue I'm just throwing away
he's lovely - but at £190 he had to stay where he was!
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
paperweight
,
hare
,
yoftr
,
paperwight
Lesley
ace
A nice little 15% off there though to tempt you…
February 20th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
I could have afforded the 15% bit!! :-)
February 20th, 2024
Desi
Wow that is pricey! Is that real gold leaf painted onto him? (Personally I wouldn't want him in my home)
February 20th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@seacreature
can give you no more info - the waste paper basket is empty! He's obviously upmarket - but at the same time there would be no limit on how many they'd sell - and yes, not to everyone's taste.
February 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
