I'm doing a table-top sale this weekend by anniesue
205 / 365

I'm doing a table-top sale this weekend

sorting through books to take (not these) - and practically every second one has a rabbit on it or in it!

I'm keeping any with dragons!
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

