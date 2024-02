whole slew of rabbits in today's trawl

1. Olaf the Viking (actually it's called "The Dark Forest")

2. As it says

3. from The Last Polar Bears (the author's name is Harry Horse - do I need to keep this book for yoth??)

and

4 Mop from Humphrey's Playtime



|| Children seem to have a much richer visual experience in their reading than they did back in my olden days.