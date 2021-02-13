Sign up
Photo 660
another treasure
when I lost Primula, this cardboard carton became important rather than just interesting
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
3330
photos
60
followers
28
following
183% complete
Photo Details
8
8
4
4
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
13th February 2021 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
narayani
Nice wall 😄
February 22nd, 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
every time!!
February 22nd, 2021
Yolanda
ace
Well done
February 22nd, 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
@yolanda
:-)
February 22nd, 2021
