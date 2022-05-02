Previous
Sainsbury's local by anniesue
Photo 826

Sainsbury's local

remembered twice at work - and forgot twice! Fortunately remembered again on the way home. Might have properly sunk in now. (Hopefully!!)
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Desi
LOL I only have one album and a free account so I don't worry about months of challenges
May 2nd, 2022  
Annie-Sue ace
@seacreature and thus release yourself from the agony!!!
May 2nd, 2022  
